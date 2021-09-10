Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Jimmy Buffett featured on duets album by ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro

Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings/JS Records

Musicians and singers including Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald of The Doobie Brothers and Jimmy Buffett, are featured on Jake & Friends, new collaborative album by Hawaiian ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro that’s due out on November 12.

Other artists who contributed to the 16-track collection include ex-Yes frontman Jon Anderson, Bette Midler, Jesse Colin Young, former Allman Brothers Band guitarist Warren Haynes, Willie Nelson, Ziggy Marley, Jack Johnson and Vince Gill.

“I have to pinch myself when I see those names on my own album,” Jake says of the duets project. “It’s like, ‘Did that really happen?’ Making the album was a real challenge, but I’m deeply honored that all of the artists agreed to record with me.”

Loggins appears on a version of his own original tune “Why Not,” which he previously recorded with his Blue Sky Riders side group. McDonald contributes to a rendition of the early Moody Blues hit “Go Now,” and Buffett revisits his 1974 composition “Come Monday.”

Anderson sings on a cover of The Beatles‘ “A Day in the Life,” while Midler delivers an updated rendition of her hit 1980 ballad, “The Rose.”

Young, meanwhile, is featured on a new version of the folk-rock classic “Get Together,” popularized by his old band, The Youngbloods.

Jake & Friends also includes two other Beatles covers — “All You Need Is Love” sung by Marley, and “Something,” a duet featuring Gill and his wife, Amy Grant.

Two songs have been released as advance singles from the album: an updated rendition of one of Willie Nelson‘s signature tunes, the 1920s standard “Stardust,” featuring the country legend, and a new version of Nashville indie-rock group Moon Taxi‘s 2017 hit “Two High.”

Jake & Friends can be pre-ordered now. Here’s the full track list:

“A Place in the Sun” — featuring Jack Johnson and Paula Fuga

“Sonny Days Ahead” — featuring Sonny Landreth

“All You Need Is Love” — featuring Ziggy Marley

“Why Not” — featuring Kenny Loggins

“Smokin’ Strings” — featuring Billy Strings

“Find Yourself” — featuring Lukas Nelson

“On the Road to Freedom” — featuring Warren Haynes

“Come Monday” — featuring Jimmy Buffett

“Something” — featuring Vince Gill and Amy Grant

“Two High” — featuring Moon Taxi

“A Day in the Life” — featuring Jon Anderson

“Go Now” — featuring Michael McDonald

“Wrapping Paper” — featuring Ray Benson & Asleep at the Wheel

“Stardust” — featuring Willie Nelson

“The Rose” — featuring Bette Midler

“Get Together” — featuring Jesse Colin Young

