Kenny Loggins’ new memoir, ‘Still Alright,’ published today

Hachette Books

Kenny Loggins reflects on his decades-long career in a new memoir, Still Alright, which was released today.

In the book, Loggins details his many musical endeavors, including his work as a member of the popular duo Loggins & Messina, his collaborations with Stevie Nicks and Michael McDonald, and his 1980s solo heyday as the “King of the Movie Soundtracks” thanks to hits featured in films like Top Gun, Footloose and Caddyshack.

Also in the memoir, Kenny shares his recollections of participating in the all-star 1985 charity single “We Are the World.”

In addition, Loggins discusses his two divorces, his struggles with addiction and his difficult relationship with his older brother, singer/songwriter Dan Loggins, who inspired the hit “Danny’s Song.”

Loggins tells ABC Audio that one of his favorite stories in the book involved the making of his 1991 album Leap of Faith.

Kenny explains that he was while working on the record, a truck that was transporting the master tapes and some musical gear to another studio was stolen. This happened at a time when the project was already overbudget, and when his label’s new president, Don Ienner, demanded to hear the album before deciding whether or not to drop Kenny.

Loggins says he took a chance and kept working on overdubs with hopes that the tapes would be recovered, and they were a few weeks later. After finishing the album, Kenny says he played it for Ienner, who loved it, and it wound up yielding five singles.

“[I]t turned out to be probably the most commercial record I ever had,” Loggins notes.

Meanwhile, Loggins will take part in a livestreamed event this Wednesday, June 15, at 3 p.m. ET at PremiereCollectibles.com during which he’ll sign copies of Still Alright that will be available at the website.

