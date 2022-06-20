Kenny Loggins reveals his “musical soulmate,” is “dumbfounded” by ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ success

Hachette Books

Kenny Loggins‘ new memoir, Still Alright, is out now, and in it he details his decades-long career, including his time in Loggins & Messina, his solo career, his hit movie songs, his drug use and his many famous collaborators, one of whom he identifies as his “musical soulmate.”

Loggins tells USA Today about the book, “I was very careful to tell the truth, but in a way that people wouldn’t be mad at me. I didn’t want Jimmy [Messina] going, ‘[F***] you,’ and my ex-wives, I let them both read their chapters before submitting [it].”

One of Loggins’ collaborators who gets a lot of space in the book is Michael McDonald, with whom he wrote the Doobie Brothers mega hit “What a Fool Believes” and his own solo smash “This Is It.” When asked by USA Today if he’d call McDonald his “musical soulmate,” Loggins says, “I think in some ways, yeah, I would give you that one … Every time we get together, we write something musically neither would have done alone.”

He adds, “I can’t explain it, but I think we didn’t really exploit our opportunities in the ’80s. I wish we would have written 100 songs and let 80 of them suck. When there’s chemistry there, don’t waste it.”

Loggins adds that he and McDonald are “still great friends and appreciate the history we created.”

The singer is also having a pop culture moment: His song “Footloose” has gone viral on TikTok, and his song “Danger Zone” was the only song from the original Top Gun that was retained for the soundtrack of the hit sequel Top Gun: Maverick. Loggins says he’s “dumbfounded” by the movie’s success.

“We knew something big was going to happen, but it’s just way huger than any of us imagined,” he adds.

