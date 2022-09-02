Kenny Loggins Says “Footloose” Borrowed From David Bowie

Kenny Loggins’ signature hit “Footloose” borrowed from an unexpected source of inspiration – David Bowie.

In an interview with British music rag NME, Loggins admitted that the song borrowed its “groove” from Bowie’s “Modern Love”.

Apparently, the similarities led to at least one legal discussion: “An attorney asked me one time in a deposition ‘what do you mean borrow?’ and I said ‘well, I fully intend on giving it back’.”

Did you ever notice the similarities between “Footloose” and “Modern Love”? What are some other songs by different artists that sound the same?