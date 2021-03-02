‘Kenny Rogers: 21 Number Ones’ Released On Vinyl For The First Time

A collection of Kenny Rogers’ best hits and liner notes written by him will be released for the first time on vinyl next month. Rogers was one of the best-selling artists of all time. He sold a million records every month for 26 months during the 80s! Kenny Rogers passed away at the age of 81 on March 20, 2020, but his songs, “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands In The Stream” featuring fellow legend Dolly Parton, “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me,” and “Through the Years,” will continue to live on. Kenny Rogers: 21 Number Ones will be available on April 30th and Walmart will have an exclusive limited-edition gold-version of the album. What is your favorite Kenny Rogers song?