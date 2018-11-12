Kentucky Fried Chicken and Waffles Are Coming to KFC

FINALLY!!! Kentucky Fried Chicken will now have chicken and waffles nationwide!
Starting this Monday you can get extra crispy chicken, a thick Belgian Liege-style waffle and a side of Mrs. Butterworth syrup for $5.49.
They are also offering a chicken and waffle sandwich.
Hurry! Chicken and Waffles will only be here until December 31st.
Shouldn’t chicken and waffles be an automatic menu offering if an establishment sells fried chicken?

