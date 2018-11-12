FINALLY!!! Kentucky Fried Chicken will now have chicken and waffles nationwide!
Starting this Monday you can get extra crispy chicken, a thick Belgian Liege-style waffle and a side of Mrs. Butterworth syrup for $5.49.
They are also offering a chicken and waffle sandwich.
Hurry! Chicken and Waffles will only be here until December 31st.
Shouldn’t chicken and waffles be an automatic menu offering if an establishment sells fried chicken?
Kentucky Fried Chicken and Waffles Are Coming to KFC
FINALLY!!! Kentucky Fried Chicken will now have chicken and waffles nationwide!