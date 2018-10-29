Kentucky Man Apologizes After Dressing his Son as Hitler for Halloween

A Kentucky man says he’s sorry that dressing himself and his son up like Nazis at a Halloween event caused offense.

Byrant Goldbach dressed as a Nazi while his young son was dressed as Adolf Hitler at Owensboro’s Trail of Treats Thursday evening.

The costumes went viral after they were posted online. Goldbach said his interest in the costumes was purely historical but he didn’t really think about the effect they might have.

He now says it was a bad decision and bad taste.

Father faces backlash for dressing son as Hitler, wearing Nazi soldier uniform for Halloween https://t.co/NeDmN9fgTa pic.twitter.com/MN16B4JPEF — The Hill (@thehill) October 29, 2018