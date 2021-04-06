Kentucky Man’s Lost Class Ring 💍 Returned After Nearly 40 Years!

A high school in Shepherdsville, Kentucky received a phone call from a woman who had a 1971 class ring belonging to someone at the school.

She said her father had a hobby of hunting with a metal detector and finding things.

She mailed the ring to the school who was able to determine the owner of the ring.

The owner’s niece worked at the school!

They returned the ring to the man in a surprise ceremony.

Have you ever lost something that you thought you would never see again and then you found it? What was it?

(UPI)