Ketchup and Mustard Doritos

Absolutely…..NOT.

I will say that my day has been spoiled because I just found out that Doritos is doing a test run for Ketchup and Mustard flavors.

Doritos Announces New Condiment-Inspired Flavors, Ketchup and Spicy Mustard: While Canadians have been chomping down on ketchup Doritos for years, Americans will finally have a chance to snack on this condiment-packed delicacy. Plus, they introduced a… https://t.co/3jxy1dRsjw pic.twitter.com/k1HHGJVc7d — Online Packaging Marketplace (@OpenPackaginNet) August 11, 2022

I think I would be fine with the ketchup chips, BUT MUSTARD???

Doritos is only doing a test run right now, and if the chips sell well, then they would be available in stores.

Would you try these wacky chips?