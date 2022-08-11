Beth | Featured News

By Radio Apprentice

Ketchup and Mustard Doritos

Absolutely…..NOT.

I will say that my day has been spoiled because I just found out that Doritos is doing a test run for Ketchup and Mustard flavors.

I think I would be fine with the ketchup chips, BUT MUSTARD???

Doritos is only doing a test run right now, and if the chips sell well, then they would be available in stores.

Would you try these wacky chips?