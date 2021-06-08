Ketchup May Solve Your Summer Hair Woes – Here’s How

We’ve all heard about unusual beauty hacks for hair, but this one might be worth a try. According to beauty expert and wife of Bruce Willis, Emma Heming Willis, she says that you can use ketchup as a hair mask to help with chlorine buildup. The tomato and vinegar found in ketchup is very acidic and that’s what helps break up the buildup. The ketchup hair mask should saturate your hair and stay on for about 30-90 minutes beneath a shower cap, then wash your hair with shampoo and conditioner. Are you willing to try the ketchup hair mask? Have you ever tried any unusual beauty tricks?