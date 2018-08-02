Ketchup Packets Could Be on the Way Out

Nowadays companies are looking to recycle, make products compostable, or reusable. This change could mean that the days of ketchup packets are numbered.

Kraft Heinz has announced that by 2025, they want all their products to be recyclable, compostable, or reusable.

Other products that could be affected by this packaging change are those Capri Sun pouches and the Kraft Singles cheese that’s wrapped individually.

According to Caroline Krajewski, head of global corporate reputation for Kraft Heinz, “Everything is on the table.”

Even though it’s for the good of the environment, does hearing about the change in ketchup packets and Capri Sun make you sad?