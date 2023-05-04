Kettle Introduces Special Sauce Chips

Kettle Brand has a new limited-edition flavor chip.

Special Sauce potato chips are described as a “BBQ must have,” with a distinctly saucy flavor experience with hints of barbecue, honey mustard and ketchup for a one-of-a-kind combination of sweet tang and light heat.

You can find new Kettle Brand Special Sauce potato chips at retailers nationwide while supplies last.

What’s the best chip flavor you’ve ever had? Is there a chip flavor you would like that hasn’t been invented?