Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick Recreate – Dumb Couple Fights!

First off….I love that these 2 have been together for OVER 31 YEARS!!!! How amazing is that! For a Hollywood couple, that’s almost unheard of!

Soooooo if being cooped up with your partner has led to more squabbles than you’d like to admit, Jimmy Kimmel has created a segment that makes those quarantine fights, laughable.

“Dumb Couple Fights” featured Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick having a fight over ice cream. The “I Scream” sketch is a reenactment of a real fight where a man went shopping for ice cream and got his beloved mint chocolate chip and a favorite for both of them, cookies and cream.

Bacon and Sedgwick are seen sitting down to enjoy a bowl of ice cream when Sedgwick questions why Bacon has cookies and cream in his bowl when he had mint chocolate chip ice cream to eat.

The hilarious sketch was a backdrop for Bacon and Sedgwick’s “I Feed the Front” initiative. The actors are raising money for Feed The Fight and Frontline Foods, who are delivering food to frontline workers.

What is the dumbest fight you’ve had while in quarantine?