Kevin Bacon Sings ‘Creep’ For His Goats

Kevin Bacon loves to play music – even if his audience is just a herd of goats. The actor recently posted a video covering the Radiohead classic “Creep” as a young goat chews on his sleeve. Bacon’s version isn’t bad, though he didn’t make it all the way through. He wrote “The goats were insisting, so I had to try.” Bacon is no stranger to performing music – in fact, he’s released ten albums as one half of The Bacon Brothers. Why is it hard to take actors seriously when they play music, yet easy to take musicians seriously when they act?

