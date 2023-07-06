Kevin Costner Wins

A judge has ruled in favor of Kevin Costner and ordered Christine Baumgartner, to vacate their Santa Barbara-area estate by the end of the month. Costner purchased the property before their marriage, and a pre-marital agreement allegedly stipulated that she would not only move out of the home within 30 days, but also no longer live in any of his properties if they divorced. Judge Thomas Anderle denied Baumgartner’s request to move out of the residence by Aug. 15. Her legal team argued the Santa Barbara housing market made it difficult for her to find a new home. They also stipulated Costner’s child support offer was not what Baumgartner requested for their three children. She’s requesting nearly $250,000 per month, while Costner’s offering $68,000. Judge Anderle set her move out date for July 31. “Kevin was married once before and, upon separation, he found himself without a home base and unable to live in his own home,” Costner’s legal team wrote in his initial request for order. I’m sure it’s difficult for Christine to move out of her home where she raised her kids, but a deal’s a deal,” Melcher said. “She made an agreement with Kevin that if they ever broke up, she would move out within 30 days, so the judge is just enforcing that promise.” The “Dances With Wolves” star and Baumgartner both filed for joint custody of their three children: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14 and Grace, 12. A hearing is set for July 12 in the child custody case.