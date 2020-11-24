Kevin Cronin, Sammy Hagar, Boz Scaggs & more participating in virtual benefit for California fire relief

Courtesy of SantaCruzFireRelief.org

REO Speedwagon‘s Kevin Cronin, Sammy Hagar, Boz Scaggs and Bonnie Raitt are among the music stars that will take part in a virtual benefit concert held December 5 to raise funds for people affected by the CZU Lightning Complex Fire, a devastating wildfire that struck California’s Santa Cruz County in August and September.

The Love Her Madly concert is a 90-minute event that will stream for free on nugs.tv and SantaCruzFireRelief.org starting at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on December 5. The show will feature performances and personal messages from the aforementioned artists, as well as Men at Work‘s Colin Hay, Joe Satriani, Los Lobos, Tubes drummer Prairie Prince and many others.

The event will feature a number of guest hosts, including famed Rolling Stone journalist Ben Fong-Torres.

In conjunction with the initiative, an online auction will be launched soon that will include guitars autographed by Hagar and Satriani, and a custom-built, locally made acoustic guitar.

All of the funds raised will be donated to the Fire Response Fund managed by partner organization Community Foundation Santa Cruz County. Those who want to donate directly to the fund can do so at CFSCC.org/loveyoumadly.

The benefit concert follows the launch in September of the “Love Madly” campaign, which has seen performance videos from over 50 artists shared online to raise awareness and funds for fire relief in Santa Cruz County. Among the musicians who have contributed clips are Satriani, Los Lobos, X‘s John Doe, Lacy J. Dalton and ex-Jefferson Starship singer Darby Gould.

The CZU Lightning Complex Fire resulted in the evacuation of 77,000 people, covering an area of more than 80,000 acres, and destroyed over 900 structures.

By Matt Friedlander

