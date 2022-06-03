Kevin Hart Is Working W/ Dan Levy For New Comedy Series

Peacock has announced that Kevin Hart and Dan Levy are teaming up for a new comedy series based on his time as a sneaker salesman.
True To Size is in the early stages of development that is inspired by Kevin’s retail job of selling sneakers.
Dan Levy will executive produce and write the series alongside Kevin and should start production real soon.
Have you ever worked in retail? Do you have a strong appreciation for people who work in the service industry?
