Kevin Hart Launches New Tequila Brand ‘Gran Coramino’

Kevin Hart is getting into the tequila business. He is teaming up with 11th generation tequila to create Gran Coramino. Kevin along with 11th generation tequila maker, Juan Domingo Beckmann have been working on the tequila for two years. It is described as 100% agave tequila, first aged in Eastern Europe oak barrels and finished in California Cabernet wine casks. About the partnership Kevin said, I have always had a passion for tequila and wanted to create my own brand for years but was looking for the right partner.

