Kevin Hart Out As Oscars Host After “Homophobic” Tweets

Kevin Hart was given “the opportunity of a lifetime” when asked to be the host for the 91st Academy Awards, but because of “homophobic” tweets from his past he is stepping away from the opportunity.

“I’m sorry that I hurt people,” Hart said on Twitter. “I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

Benjamin Lee of The Guardian was one of the first people to voice his dismay with the Academy’s choice.

“Hart’s obsession with making unfunny, disrespectful and inappropriate jokes about a community he has shown nothing but bile for along with a string of unrepentant responses to any criticism paints him as someone entirely undeserving of a spot on the Oscars stage,” Lee said.

There has yet to be a comment from the Academy about the controversy surrounding Hart. Oscar nominations come out on January 22nd and the ceremony is set for February 24th.

What do you think about Hart’s past tweets? Should social media posts from the past impact a person’s present-day opportunities?