Kevin Hart To Play Gary Coleman Role in ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Special

ABC will air a 90 minute show titled, Live in Front of a Studio Audience on December 7th.

It will be Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.

John Lithgow will play Mr. Drummond.

Damon Wayans will play Willis Jackson

Kevin Hart will play Arnold Jackson.

Social media had a lot to say about Kevin Hart playing the role made famous by Gary Coleman.

What do you think of Kevin Hart in this role?