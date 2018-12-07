Kevin Hart WILL NOT Be Hosting The Oscars!

Kevin Hart is out as host of the Oscars next year. Someone dug up homophobic comments he posted on Twitter ten years ago, and Kevin responded by saying it was old news, and that he’s matured since then. The Academy asked him to apologize, so he responded again . . . and said he wouldn’t apologize. He said he’s apologized before, and we shouldn’t give in to internet trolls who dig up the same old stuff. A little later, he stepped down, and apologized. (Warning..the end of his video may upset some people…we apologize in advance, but it’s an example of why the LGBTQ is upset….)