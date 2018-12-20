Kevin McCallister Is Back!

Macaulay Culkin is bringing back his Kevin McCallister character from “Home Alo”ne for a new Google ad.  The actor recreated scenes from the 1990 holiday classic to show off the Google Assistant software.  We love it!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bill Makes Jennifer’s Christmas! The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Where Are The Most Popular Destinations for Holiday Travel? What’s Coming to Netflix January 2019 Downton Abbey The Exhibition At City Place! A Fun Thing To Do Over The Holidays! Here’s Your New “Voice” Winner
Comments