News | Tracy St. George

By Tracy St. George |

Kevin’s “Home Alone” Grocery Trip Would Be More Than Three Times More Expensive in 2023 😮

Remember in “Home Alone” when Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, goes grocery shopping by himself?  He ends up owing $19.83 . . . after presenting a dollar-off coupon for orange juice.  That was in 1990.

Well, someone on TikTok calculated how much Kevin would need if he went shopping in 2023.  Not surprisingly, it’s quite a bit more than 20 bucks.

Here’s Kevin’s shopping list, with the prices he’d pay in 2023:

1.  Frozen TV dinner:  $5.00

2.  Loaf of Wonder Bread:  $3.00

3.  Frozen mac and cheese:  $3.50

4.  Saran wrap:  $4.50

5.  Half gallon of milk:  $4.60

6.  Tide laundry detergent:  $13.00

7.  Toilet paper:  $8.00

8.  Half gallon of orange juice:  $4.50

9.  Pack of plastic army men:  $9.00

10.  Dryer sheets:  $8.79

This brings Kevin’s 2023 total to . . . $63.73.  Then factor in TAX, he’s looking at around $68 . . . after the $1.00 off coupon, of course.

A user online pointed out that since he lives in Chicago, he’d also need money to pay for bags.  And another said, quote, “$19.83 in 1990 would be equal to about $46.68 today.  So it’s not just inflation.  Things are way too expensive now.”