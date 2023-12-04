Kevin’s “Home Alone” Grocery Trip Would Be More Than Three Times More Expensive in 2023 😮

Remember in “Home Alone” when Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, goes grocery shopping by himself? He ends up owing $19.83 . . . after presenting a dollar-off coupon for orange juice. That was in 1990.

Well, someone on TikTok calculated how much Kevin would need if he went shopping in 2023. Not surprisingly, it’s quite a bit more than 20 bucks.

Here’s Kevin’s shopping list, with the prices he’d pay in 2023:

1. Frozen TV dinner: $5.00

2. Loaf of Wonder Bread: $3.00

3. Frozen mac and cheese: $3.50

4. Saran wrap: $4.50

5. Half gallon of milk: $4.60

6. Tide laundry detergent: $13.00

7. Toilet paper: $8.00

8. Half gallon of orange juice: $4.50

9. Pack of plastic army men: $9.00

10. Dryer sheets: $8.79

This brings Kevin’s 2023 total to . . . $63.73. Then factor in TAX, he’s looking at around $68 . . . after the $1.00 off coupon, of course.

A user online pointed out that since he lives in Chicago, he’d also need money to pay for bags. And another said, quote, “$19.83 in 1990 would be equal to about $46.68 today. So it’s not just inflation. Things are way too expensive now.”