Key Largo opens first adult-only resort

The popular vacation spot Key Largo now has an adult only resort which offers a child-free environment for tourists.

The Bungalows Key Largo resort only permits guests ages 18 and over on the property and has a minimum check-in age of 21.

Vacationers can choose from a waterfront or garden bungalow that sleeps up to four people.

Furthermore, each bungalow comes with two bicycles for easy access around the property as well as a semi-private beach.

According to the company’s website, the resort is offering a limited time rate starting at $399 per person, per night for a 2-night minimum stay throughout 2019.

Paddleboards, snorkeling equipment, kayaks, and other water sport equipment are available for unlimited use.

It is reportedly the first child-free resort to open in the Florida area.