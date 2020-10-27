KFC Has Fried Chicken-Scented Firelogs

Nothing spells holidays like a KFC fried chicken-scented firelog.

For the third year in a row, KFC has released its limited-edition fried chicken-scented firelog.

If the past years are any indication the logs won’t be on the shelves for long.

So hurry up and pick up the logs at Walmart and Walmart.com.

What is the one thing for you that says, “holidays?” Have you gotten one of the KFC firelogs before?