You are staying in this weekend and don’t want to cook, right? KFC is joining many other restaurants in expanding its family menu. KFC’s new $30 Fill Up promised to feed 4 people. It includes 8 pieces of original or extra crispy chicken, 12 chicken tenders, 2 large mashed potatoes and gravy, 1 large coleslaw and 4 biscuits. If you have leftovers, KFC gives you instructions on how to reheat your meal perfectly. What is the best takeout deal you have found during the pandemic?