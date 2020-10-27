KFC Is Back With Its Firelog

KFC is bringing back this viral holiday item for the third year in a row. ….the chicken-scented Firelog from KFC..In case you forget, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, is made by Enviro-Log and is designed to make your home smell like fried chicken. Yes, they channel KFC’s iconic 11 herbs and spices and make them into a cozy piece of wood that will make your whole house smell like you’ve just brought home some goods from the drive-thru. This log can be yours for $15.88 plus tax and delivery fees and it is available right now. Go to Walmart.com