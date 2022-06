KFC just invented a new utensil to make eating its chicken even better. It’s called the FINGER SPORK. It looks exactly like a normal spork, but fits on the end of your finger. So if you put five of them on, you’d be like a spork version of Edward Scissorhands. To get one, you have to order a Sides Lovers Meal. Each order comes with two. They’ll have them at participating locations through July 12th.