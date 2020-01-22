KFC Pulls A Commercial After Getting Complaints

KFC in Australia pulled a 15-second commercial after getting complaints that it’s sexist. It features a woman in short-shorts and a cleavage-revealing top checking herself out in the reflection of a car’s tinted window. Suddenly the window rolls down and you see a couple of teenage boys inside ogling her. People said the ad “sexually objectified” the woman, so KFC pulled it and issued an apology, saying they “didn’t mean” to offend anyone. We thinks it’s funny….is political correctness gone too far or do you agree that the ad should be pulled?