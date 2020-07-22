Beth

KFC Working on 3-D Chicken Nuggets

KFC has been switching up their menu lately, but nothing can compare to the new item they’re working on, 3-D chicken nuggets.  That’s right, KFC has partnered with a bioprinting lab in Russia for a process that combines animal cells and plant-based ingredients to make chicken meat and by using the 3-D printing that will subsequently eliminate the slaughter of animals to make food.  The folks at KFC explain that the nuggets will still have the floor that you’re used to enjoying. A test product is scheduled to be ready to taste in Russia this fall.  Do you think you’d eat the 3-D chicken nuggets?