KFC Working on 3-D Chicken Nuggets

KFC has been switching up their menu lately, but nothing can compare to the new item they’re working on, 3-D chicken nuggets. That’s right, KFC has partnered with a bioprinting lab in Russia for a process that combines animal cells and plant-based ingredients to make chicken meat and by using the 3-D printing that will subsequently eliminate the slaughter of animals to make food. The folks at KFC explain that the nuggets will still have the floor that you’re used to enjoying. A test product is scheduled to be ready to taste in Russia this fall. Do you think you’d eat the 3-D chicken nuggets?