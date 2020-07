The Grateful Dead is coming out with their own Nikes. The band has collaborated with the shoe company to create new sneakers for Nike’s skateboarder line. The Grateful Dead sneakers will be suede, and will come in three bright colors of orange, green or yellow. The new kicks will have fake fur and will feature the band’s iconic Jer Bear dancing bear logo. The orange Grateful Dead sneakers go on sale July 18th, and the yellow and green sneakers will come out July 24th.