Kid Calls 911 Over Math Emergency

One 10-year-old learned the cruelties of math homework and the difficulties of long division when he realized he needed help solving a tricky problem.

Who do you call when you need help? 911. The caller told the operator he needed to know what 71 divided by 3,052 was.

Realizing he actually meant 3,025 divided by 71, the operator was able to help the young boy solve his homework problem, despite it not being quite the right reason for dialing in.

Did you despise math homework growing up? Do you use a calculator for everything now?