‘Tis the season for giving and celebrities are gettin in on the act. Last week movie director/producer/actor, Tyler Perry paid off the layaways at two Georgia Walmarts. Now Kid Rock is doing it.
Kid Rock paid off the layaways at a Nashville Walmart. The layaways totaled $81K and covered the presents of 350 customers.
Kid Rock tweeted Tyler Perry and said, I followed your lead and paid off the layaway at my local Walmart in Nashville. Merry Christmas and God Bless You.
Kid Rock Pays Off $81K Worth of Layaways at Nashville Walmart
