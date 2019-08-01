Kids say Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift or Justin Bieber should be the next president

Image Group LA/ABCLittle kids don't get to vote in the 2020 election, but if they were able to, we might end up with a music superstar in the White House.

ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! asked a bunch of little kids who should be the next president and among some of the hilarious choices, such as "my mommy" and "someone nice," pop stars were popular responses.

"Bruno Mars," said one kid. "Because he would take care of people and make good music for people.” No arguing with that -- and he'd just be getting in under the wire: He'd turn 35, the minimum age to be president, one month before the election.

"Maybe Justin Bieber," said another kid. When asked why, the kid replied, "He'd be better than the one we have right now." Sorry kid, but Justin can't be president: He's not old enough and -- oh, yeah! -- he's Canadian.

One girl chose Taylor Swift, but didn't give a reason -- but Taylor's not old enough either. In December, she'll turn 30.

Finally, one girl suggested Kanye West. When asked why, the girl replied, "Because he's a rapper?" When asked if his wife, Kim Kardashian West, would be a good first lady, the girl thought for a minute and said matter-of-factly, "Yeah."

Other responses included Oprah, Odell Beckham Jr., Michael Jordan and, as one kid put it, "at least someone with a good hair job."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.