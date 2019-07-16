Kids Take Car On 600-Mile Road Trip

Remember the Simpsons episode where Bart gets a fake drivers license and takes his friends on a road trip? It happened in real life in Australia. Four kids, ages 10 to 14, loaded up one of their parent’s cars with fishing rods and left on a 600-mile joy ride down the Australian coast, traveling from Queensland to New South Wales before police finally found them. Police used a cell phone signal to track the vehicle, which they found parked on the side of the highway. The children locked the doors and refused to exit the car, so police had to use a baton to break in. Authorities say the children will likely face charges. Did you ever run away from home as a kid? How far did you get? How old were you when you drove a car for the first time?