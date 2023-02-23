Kiefer Sutherland Rabbit Hole Trailer Drops

Kiefer Sutherland is back with a new TV series.

“Rabbit Hole” premiers on Paramount+ on March 26 with two episodes.

The remaining episodes will be released weekly on Sundays.

The trailer sees Sutherland’s character threatening a security guard with a remote-detonated bomb and then being recruited to save the world as threats of corporate espionage and technology loom.

What is your favorite Kiefer Sutherland character?