“Bette Davis Eyes” is a song written and composed by Donna Weiss and Jackie DeShannon, and made popular by American singer Kim Carnes. DeShannon recorded it in 1974; Carnes’s 1981 version spent nine weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was Billboard‘s biggest hit of 1981.

There is much confusion over whether the lyrics are “she knows just what it takes to make a crow blush” or “… pro blush”. Jackie DeShannon sings “crow” in her version, and Kim Carnes recorded it as “pro” from a mistranscription of the lyrics. This error has proliferated through numerous cover versions. The phrase “could make a crow blush” is an early 20th-century Midwestern United States colloquialism meaning that one could unease someone with little effort, and the arranger of Carnes’s version was unfamiliar with the term. Others have misheard the lyrics as “she knows just what it takes to makes a girl blush,” suggesting a bisexual undertone, although this was unintended by either DeShannon or Weiss.