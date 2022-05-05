Beth

By Beth

Kim Cattrall Finally Addresses ‘Sex And The City’ Reboot

Kim Cattrall has formally addressed Sarah Jessica Parker and the Sex and the City reboot.
Kim said, “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”
She continued, “I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film. That didn’t happen. But also, I was ready.”
She added, “And this is exactly what I wished for: to be in different places playing different characters because I’m a character actress. And as difficult as it was, and as scary as it is to stand up and not be bullied by the press or the fans or whomever — to just say, I’m good. I’m on this track. It was so great working with you. I so enjoyed it, but I’m over here.”
Kim also addressed Sarah Jessica Parker’s recent interview about her to which she said, “I don’t think I read it. Well, it would never happen anyway. So nobody has to worry about that.”
Are you going to watch the new season of the reboot?

 