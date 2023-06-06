Kim Cattrall’s New ‘Glamorous’ Will Premiere On Same Day As ‘And Just Like That’

Kim Cattrall is starring in Netflix’s new Glamorous, which will be premiering real soon.

Cattrall plays Madolyn Addison, a former actress who is now a powerful figure in the cosmetics industry. She hires Miss Benny, a young, non-binary makeup artist.

In the teaser, a scene showing Marco running into Madolyn at the mall’s cosmetics shop is featured.

Glamorous will drop on June 22 on Netflix, which is the same day And Just Like That returns to Max.

Recently, it was announced that Kim Cattrall will be featured in season 2 of And Just Like That, but she will be only appear in the season finale of the show.

