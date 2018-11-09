Kim Kardashian and Thousands in Southern California Evacuate Ahead of Fire Tornado

A raging wildfire in Southern California is forcing Kim Kardashian West to evacuate….along with thousands of other residents.

The 38-year-old reality star says she had to grab what she could and flee her home Thursday night because of the Woolsey Fire that’s raging out of control west of Los Angeles.

Kardashian shares a compound with Kanye West in Hidden Hills, which is the home to many actors and celebrities.
She shared pictures of the wildfire on Instagram, and thanked first responders for keeping the community safe.
The fire also forced her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, out of her home in nearby Calabasas.
The City of Calabasas tweeted Thursday night that the Woolsey Fire had grown to over two-thousand acres with zero containment.

