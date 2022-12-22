Kim Wilde announces divorce from husband of more than 25 years

Lorne Thomson / Contributor

Kim Wilde is back on the market. The ’80s singer, best known for her track “Kids in America,” announced on social media that she and her husband of more than 25 years, Hal Fowler, have divorced.

“Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler wish to announce that they amicably separated by agreement last year and have divorced,” she shared in a joint statement. “No third party is involved. They remain on good terms and wish only the best for each other in the next phases of their lives. No further comment or statements will be made.”

The couple tied the knot in 1996 and have two children together, 24-year-old Harry and 22-year-old Rose.

