Kindergarten Cop Cancelled….Because Of Portrayal Of Police In Schools.

A screening of the 1990 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie Kindergarten Cop in Portland, Oregon was cancelled after locals complained about its portrayal of police.

It began with local author Lois Leveen, who wrote “There’s nothing entertaining about the presence of police in schools” and compared the film to Gone With The Wind and Birth Of A Nation. Others called the film ‘pro-police propaganda’.

In response to Leveen and others, organizers decided to pull the film and screen the John Lewis documentary Good Trouble instead.

Is this an example of ‘cancel culture’, or do the critics have a point? What’s a movie you recently watched and realized doesn’t hold up well today?