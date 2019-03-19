Kindergarten Teacher and her Boyfriend Charged with Creating Child Pornography

Authorities have arrested a Kindergarten teacher and her boyfriend after they found evidence that the pair sexually abused children and produced child porn. According to Sanford police, the pair was indicated after a preschool-aged relative of the teacher’s boyfriend, 36-year-old Justin Ritchie, told her mother that she had been sexually abused several times by Ritchie.  Authorities then arrested Ritchie on March 8th after finding a video on his cellphone showing him assaulting the child.  Authorities also arrested his girlfriend, kindergarten teacher Audra Mabel, after finding a video of her abusing a young relative and another video of her exposing herself inside the classroom where she taught in Michigan before she was hired to teach in Florida in December. Ritchie has been charged with sexual assault of a child while Mabel has been charged federally with creating child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

