Kinky Boots: Sam Smith is finally feeling himself in Gucci heels

On Tuesday night, Sam walked the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London wearing a black lace shirt under a classic black tuxedo, and high-heeled black Gucci boots. This was so significant a moment for the singer that he created a special Instagram post explaining it.

"Tonight I wore heels for the first time to an award show. I’ve just got home from a gorgeous evening and as I was walking to my front door I stopped and listened to my heels clonking against the floor. And I just thought ‘F**K YES!!'" he captioned a photo of the shiny boots.

"There was a time where I thought I’d never ever ever be able to be myself like this in front of the industry or anyone," he continued. "It feels so good and I just wanted to share that with you all, and share a picture of my GORJ Gucci heels. They’ll always be my virgin heels."

While Sam often posts pictures of himself wearing high-heeled boots or even high-heeled pumps, the fact that he wore them to an industry event is what's notable for him. He was congratulated by some of his famous friends, including Demi Lovato and Natasha Bedingfield.

