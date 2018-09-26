Kirk Regenerates into Tropical Storm

Kirk has regenerated into a tropical storm and warnings and watches have been issued for portions of the Lesser Antilles.
At this point the cone of doom stays to our south.

SUMMARY OF 500 AM AST…0900 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————-
LOCATION…11.8N 52.7W
ABOUT 470 MI…755 KM E OF BARBADOS
ABOUT 595 MI…955 KM ESE OF MARTINIQUE
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…45 MPH…75 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 280 DEGREES AT 18 MPH…30 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1004 MB…29.65 INCHES

