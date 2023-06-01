KISS adds more dates to their End of the Road Tour

ABC/Tsuni

KISS fans now have more chances to see the band before they say goodbye to the road for good.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just added some more shows to their End of the Road Tour: October 19 in Cincinnati and October 22 in Cleveland.

A presale for the KISS Army begins Monday, June 5, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on-sale happening Friday, June 9, 10 a.m. local time.

KISS is getting ready to kick off the U.K./European leg of their End of the Road Tour on June 5 in Birmingham, England. The tour is set to wrap for good on December 1 and 2 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. A complete list of KISS dates can be found at kissonline.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.