KISS, Alice Cooper, Red Hot Chili Peppers part of the lineup for the 2022 Louder than Life festival

Danny Wimmer Presents

KISS, Alice Cooper and Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the many hard-rock acts that will perform at the 2022 Louder than Life festival, taking place September 22-25 in Louisville, Kentucky.

KISS and the Chili Peppers will headline the fest on September 24 and 25, respectively, while Cooper also will be hitting the stage on the 24th. Nine Inch Nails and Slipknot will serve as the headliners on September 22 and 23.

The festival’s bill also includes Alice in Chains, AIC guitarist/singer Jerry Cantrell solo, Rob Zombie, Incubus, Wolfgang Van Halen‘s band Mammoth WVH, Evanescence, Ministry, Tenacious D, Halestorm, Shinedown, Chevelle, Papa Roach, Sevendust, Helmet, Bad Religion, and Alice Cooper touring guitarist Nita Strauss, among many more.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit LouderthanLifeFestival.com.

