KISS announces final shows of End of the Road Tour

courtesy of Live Nation

KISS has finally announced an end date for their End of the Road Tour. The band is set to wrap the trek, which they say is their final tour ever, with a two-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden December 2 and 3.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago,” the band shares. “It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started.”

The final leg of the tour kicks off October 29 in Austin, Texas, and includes Canadian dates, plus stops in Los Angeles, Seattle and more, before they end it in the Big Apple.

Presale tickets for the KISS Army go on sale March 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general sale set for March 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

KISS’ End of the Road Tour is set to relaunch April 12 in Brazil and returns to the U.S. May 27 in Columbus, Ohio. A complete list of dates can be found at kissonline.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.