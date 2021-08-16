KISS announces new Las Vegas residency scheduled for late 2021/early 2022

Courtesy of Live Nation

With KISS set to relaunch its End of the Road farewell tour this Wednesday in Mansfield, Massachusetts, the rock legends have now announced plans for a new Las Vegas residency, scheduled for this December and January and February of 2022.

The 12-date engagement, which will take place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, will kick off on December 29 and also will include performances on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, as well as shows on January 19, 21, 22, 26, 28 and 29, and February 2, 4 and 5.

Tickets for the Las Vegas dates go on sale to the general public this Friday, August 20, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com.

KISS Army fan-club members will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets starting this Tuesday, August 17, at 10 a.m. PT. A pre-sale for Citi card members will begin Wednesday, August 18 at 10 a.m. PT via CitiEntertainment.com.

Additional pre-sales will be on Thursday, August 19, at 10 a.m. PT. VIP packages also will be available, offering fans a photo with KISS, access to a pre-show soundcheck and Q&A session, and more.

The upcoming U.S. leg of KISS’ End of the Road runs through an October 9 show in Tampa, Florida. The band also will be performing on its KISS Kruise X event, which is scheduled from October 29 to November 3, and then will head Down Under for an Australian trek mapped out from November 14 to December 4.

Check out the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ full tour schedule at KISSOnline.com.

