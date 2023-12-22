KISS avatar show coming in 2027

ABC/Tsuni

The end is never really the end when it comes to KISS. When the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers said goodbye to the road earlier this month, they introduced fans to their next chapter: KISS avatars. Well, now we finally know when that next chapter will officially begin.

On December 22, KISS shared a post on Instagram that teases, “2027 … A show is coming,” along with the caption, ”50 years is a long time, and what the future holds is in the making.”

KISS wrapped up their End of the Road tour at New York’s Madison Square Garden on December 2, and closed the show with the surprise reveal of their avatars for Demon, the Starchild, Catman, and Spaceman. All come courtesy of San Francisco-based Industrial Light & Magic.

“The future is so exciting,” Gene Simmons said in a behind-the-scenes video on the making of the avatars, with Paul Stanley adding, “We can live on eternally.”

